Garrett Suspension Upheld; Dorsey Responds
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers questions about the draft during a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s’ indefinite suspension has been upheld by the NFL.
Browns General manager John Dorsey released the following statement on the matter:
“As we’ve consistently stated, our organizational support for Myles will continue. He is a man of high character and unquestionable integrity. He was open and honest with us about the incident from the start. He has taken accountability for his actions on Thursday night and this situation will not define him. As an organization, our focus going forward remains on the task-at-hand, which is preparing for the Miami Dolphins.”