Guardians Announce 2023 Public Onsale Dates and Promotions

WHBC image

The Cleveland Guardians today announced the 2023 public onsale date as well as the 2023 promotional calendar for fans at Progressive Field.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the Cleveland Guardians home opener on April 7 against the Seattle Mariners when 2023 regular season tickets go on sale to the general public on February 13 at 10AM ET on CLEGuardians.com/tickets.

TICKET ONSALE

Single game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on Monday, February 13 at 10AM ET onCLEGuardians.com/tickets. All tickets for the 2023 season will be mobile entry and fans will utilize the Ballpark app to enter Progressive Field.

2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

The Guardians 2023 promotional schedule will feature four bobbleheads, two jerseys and a number of new Guardians promotional items, including a Mystery Gold Glove night where the first 10,000 fans will receive a random mini Gold Glove Award featuring either Shane Bieber, Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan or Myles Straw. New this season, the Guardians are introducing ‘Free Shirt Friday’ which will feature a different shirt design over eight different home Friday summer nights (first 12,500 fans).

The lineup will also feature nine Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights, 17 $2 Pregame in the District nights presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light, 16 fireworks nights – including two Rock ‘N’ Blast dates – and eight Kids Fun Days.

2023 Promotional Calendar (subject to change)

April 7: Opening Day, Magnet Schedule & Car Magnet courtesy of Progressive (all fans)

May 12: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration

May 13: Mystery Gold Glove (10,000 fans)

May 26: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 27: Josh Naylor Jersey courtesy of Bally Sports (12,500 fans), Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

May 28: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 9: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, Pride Celebration

June 10: Triston McKenzie Jersey courtesy of Sugardale (12,500), Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 11: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

June 22: Trucker Cap courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)

June 23: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 24: Andrés Giménez Bobblehead courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 25: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 3: Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (15,000 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 5: Larry Doby 1948 Cap courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 fans), Larry Doby Celebration

July 7: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Fireworks

July 8: José Ramírez Reversible Bucket Hat (15,000 fans) courtesy of Progressive, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

July 9: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 21: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 22: Steven Kwan Bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin Williams (12,500 fans), Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

July 23: Kids Fun Day, Slider’s Birthday, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

July 26: Stainless Steel Tumbler courtesy of Lexus (10,000 fans)

August 4: Rock ‘N’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 5: Rock ‘N’ Blast presented by FirstEnergy, Weekender Bag courtesy of Sysco (12,500 fans), $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

August 6: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

August 18: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

August 19: Guardians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Guardians Hall of Fame Bobblehead courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 fans), Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

August 20: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

September 1: Free Shirt Friday (12,500 fans), Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

September 2: Emmanuel Clase Bobblehead courtesy of Bally Sports (12,500 fans), Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

September 3: Kids Fun Day, Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

September 15: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

September 16: Lightweight Hoodie courtesy of Window World (10,000 fans)

September 23: Fan Appreciation Night, Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, Fireworks, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light, 2023 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (all fans)

September 24: Kids Run the Bases presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s

The full promotional schedule can be found at CLEGuardians.com/promos and will be updated throughout the 2023 season (subject to change).

Special Ticket Packages are back for 2023 and will also go on sale on February 13 at 10AM ET atCLEGuardians.com/specials. Special Ticket Packages include a limited-edition promotional item with the purchase of a select ticket.

2023 Special Ticket Packages include:

April 23: St. Ignatius High School Cap

May 6: Kent State University Cap

June 6: Peanuts “Lucy” Bobblehead

June 8: Educator’s Night Corduroy Cap

June 9: Pride Cap & Baldwin Wallace University Cap

June 10: University of Findlay Cap

July 7: Tiffin University Cap

August 5: John Carroll University Cap

August 17: Healthcare Night Scrub Top

August 22: Peanuts “Linus” Bobblehead

More Special Ticket Packages, including Hispanic Heritage Night, will be added throughout the year. Fans can view the complete Special Ticket Package schedule at CLEGuardians.com/specials.