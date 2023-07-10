Happy Pina Colada Day – Want to Switch it up a Little? Check out these Versions of the Umbrella Drink!

You don’t need to be on a beach to enjoy this refreshing tropical cocktail. No matter where you are in the world, a piña colada is a great way to sit back, relax, and enjoy a little taste of summer.

Did you know that piña coladas originated in San Juan, Puerto Rico? The term, “piña colada” means “strained pineapple” in Spanish, which makes perfect sense. A traditional recipe calls for pineapple juice, light rum, and coconut cream poured over crushed ice.

If you like piña coladas (“and getting caught in the rain!”) fix yourself an ice cold drink, top it with a mini umbrella, and celebrate National Piña Colada Day!

Amaretto colada – amaretto substituted for rum

Belizean piña colada – evaporated milk (e.g., PET Evaporated Milk) instead of coconut cream

Caribou Lou – Malibu Rum, pineapple juice and 151 rum

Iguana Colada – piña colada with Midori

Kahlúa Colada – substitute Kahlua for the rum

King Henry or Chi Chi – vodka substituted for rum

Lava Flow – strawberry daiquiri and piña colada blended together

Miami Vice – 1/2 strawberry daiquiri poured over 1/2 piña colada (use frozen versions of each, and do not blend together)

Staten Island Ferry – coconut rum and pineapple juice over ice

Jackolada – Add 1/2 part Jack Daniels

Virgin piña colada or piñita colada – without the rum

Whatever way you want to enjoy, get your mini umbrella ready and enjoy a pina colada at the beach, by the pool, or on your living room couch – who cares, just DO!