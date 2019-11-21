Canton Youth Symphony Advanced Orchestra’s Haunted Portraits Concert is Monday
Assistant Conductor of the CSO Matthew Jenkins-Jaroszewicz and Rachel Hagemeier, Manager of Education & Community Engagement with the Canton Symphony, joined Gary Rivers on Thursday morning to invite listeners to their upcoming Youth concert.
The Canton Youth Symphony Advanced Orchestra announces its first concert of the season, entitled “Haunted Portraits”. This eerie collection of music features Isle of the Dead by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns, and Pictures at an Exhibition by Modest Mussorgsky. Both Isle of the Dead and Pictures at an Exhibition were inspired by works of visual art. In celebration of this, Audience members will be able to view art created by Stark county students in the lobby before the concert. The concert will take place Monday November 25, 2019 at 7:00pm in Umstattd Performing Arts Hall.
The Canton Youth Symphony Advanced Orchestra is an auditioned ensemble of primarily high school students from 6 counties, including Stark County. These talented young musicians have been hard at work preparing for this concert since September. “This is the first time in many years, or possibly ever, that the Canton Youth Symphony Advanced Orchestra has played a themed concert,” says Music Director Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz. “We have an extremely talented group this year that has really stepped up to prepare over an hour of challenging music. I am so excited to share the work that these young musicians have done this fall with the community. I think people will be truly blown away when they hear the level of the group.”
Hear the Interview