How To Keep Kids Busy this Summer without Screen Time!
June 27, 2023 8:58AM EDT
With kids on summer break, keeping them busy is a challenge. Unlimited screentime may seem like the easy way out, but there are better and healthier things to keep the children busy. Here are some fun ideas from “Little Things.”
- Play Water sports
- Break out the board games
- Perform random acts of kindness
- Start a collection
- Learn a new craft
- Create your own obstacle course
- Grow something
- Make your own time
- Go outside and get messy
One way to plan ahead is to have your kids make a bucket list during the school year of what they want to do during summer.
