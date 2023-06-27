News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

How To Keep Kids Busy this Summer without Screen Time!

By Pam Cook
June 27, 2023 8:58AM EDT
Share
How To Keep Kids Busy this Summer without Screen Time!
Mother and cute little girl enjoying camping in front of the sea, Chiba, Japan

With kids on summer break, keeping them busy is a challenge. Unlimited screentime may seem like the easy way out, but there are better and healthier things to keep the children busy. Here are some fun ideas from “Little Things.”

  • Play Water sports
  • Break out the board games
  • Perform random acts of kindness
  • Start a collection
  • Learn a new craft
  • Create your own obstacle course
  • Grow something
  • Make your own time
  • Go outside and get messy

One way to plan ahead is to have your kids make a bucket list during the school year of what they want to do during summer.

More about:
fun
kids
summer

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
3

NWS: 9 Tornadoes in Northern Ohio Last Thursday
4

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom
5

77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning