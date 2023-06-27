How To Keep Kids Busy this Summer without Screen Time!

With kids on summer break, keeping them busy is a challenge. Unlimited screentime may seem like the easy way out, but there are better and healthier things to keep the children busy. Here are some fun ideas from “Little Things.”

Play Water sports

Break out the board games

Perform random acts of kindness

Start a collection

Learn a new craft

Create your own obstacle course

Grow something

Make your own time

Go outside and get messy

One way to plan ahead is to have your kids make a bucket list during the school year of what they want to do during summer.