Indians Demote SS Eric Stamets

Cleveland Indians batter Eric Stamets in the during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2019 Major League roster:

Selected the contract of infielder Mike Freeman from Triple-A Columbus.

Optioned infielder Eric Stamets to AAA Columbus.

Freeman, 31, opened the season on the Columbus roster and has posted a 1.008 OPS over nine games, connecting for three home runs with nine walks while appearing in four games at shortstop and two each at second and third base (5-for-24, 6 R, 3 RBI, .424/.538/1.008). He was signed to a Minor League contract on November 20 and appeared in 5 games this spring as a Major League non-roster invitee, debuting on March 9 because of right knee soreness.

Stamets struggled in the 15 games he appeared in, hitting .049 (2 – for – 41) with a team-leading 24 strikeouts.