Indians Team Shop At Progressive Field To Open
The Cleveland Indians today announced that the Progressive Field Team Shop will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 17 and will follow a new schedule of Monday thru Thursday from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM until further notice.
Fans will have multiple shopping options, including shopping in person, calling ahead for curbside pickup or requesting items to be shipped to a mailing address.
The Progressive Field Team Shop is full of new merchandise from brands like Nike, New Era, ’47, Homage and more. We want to remind Tribe fans that Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21 and the perfect gift for dad can be found at the Team Shop. Select gifts for dad are 25% off.
For the safety of our fans and staff, we are accepting credit card purchases and contactless forms of payment only. Staff will be required to wear masks and we strongly recommend our fans do the same for the safety of our shoppers and employees.
Progressive Field and the Cleveland Indians will be following CDC cleaning guidelines to ensure everyone’s protection, and will have hand sanitizer available in the store to enhance the shopping experience.
Fans can call ahead or email for curbside pickup by contacting 216-420-GEAR or CTeamshop@indians.com.