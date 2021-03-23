It’s National Puppy Day!

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppies Cuddling
March 23rd is National Puppy Day! This is the day that we celebrate our favorite furry friends and most reliable companions, the little K-9s! Colleen Paige declared the first National Puppy Day in 2006 not only to celebrate how absolutely adorable they are but to raise awareness about the horrors of puppy mills.
Over 8,000 puppy mills and “backyard breeders” supply the nation’s pet stores in America. Imagine how many puppies are kept in horrible conditions and are often killed when they’re no longer fertile. Wondering how you can help? “Adopt instead of Shop!” as National Puppy Day organizers would say!