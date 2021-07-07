It’s time to change Hot Dog and Bun packaging! Why aren’t they the same?
Homemade Slaw Hot Dog with Mustard Chili and Coleslaw
It’s called the Heinz Hot Dog Pact. The company says it’s time for some big changes. Heinz has created a website that says: Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10. Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! They believe enough is enought. They want it to be the same and they need your help. They are asking you to sign a petition to call on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to fix it.
Here’s the link! Join the effort to bring change to the hot dog world!
http://www.heinzhotdogpact.com