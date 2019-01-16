Jarvis Landry Named To Fourth Consecutive Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been added to the 2019 AFC Pro Bowl roster. He replaces Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is unable to participate due to injury. Landry joins guard Joel Bitonio, defensive end Myles Garrett and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward as the Browns’ Pro Bowl representatives.

“It’s always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl,” said Landry. “This is my fourth time going, but my first being able to wear the orange helmet and represent the Cleveland Browns. So this is very special for me.”

Landry finished as the team leader in receptions (81) and receiving yards (976) this season, while adding four receiving touchdowns. He also had three carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and completed a 63-yard pass and a two point conversion pass. His 81 receptions were tied for the seventh-most by a Brown in a season and the third-most ever by any Browns wide receiver. Landry has recorded at least two receptions in each of his past 79 games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL. Landry was a second round pick by Miami in 2014 and was traded to the Browns for a 2018 fourth round pick and a 2019 seventh round pick on March 14, 2018. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns on April 13.

The Browns’ four Pro Bowl selections are their most since the 2014 season when S Tashaun Gipson, CB Joe Haden, T Joe Thomas and S Donte Whitner were selected.

The 2019 Pro Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m., will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27, and be televised live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC.