Joe Thomas to get HOF Ring at Home Game in October

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Kay® Jewelers, the Official Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence, will honor the Class of 2023 with ceremonies in their home stadiums throughout the 2023 National Football League season.

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas will get to excite the fans with an appearance on October 1st to receive his ring. That will occur during half time of the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. This is the schedule for the entire 2023 class of Enshrinees:

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers: DON CORYELL

Monday, Sept. 25 – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RONDÉ BARBER

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: JOE THOMAS

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: JOE KLECKO

Sunday, Oct. 15 – Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: ZACH THOMAS

Sunday, Nov. 5 – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: KEN RILEY

Monday, Nov. 6 – Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: DARRELLE REVIS

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys: CHUCK HOWLEY & DeMARCUS WARE

The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket created by Haggar and the Bronzed Bust, that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

All three representations of membership in sports’ most exclusive club will be displayed during special presentations for the teams’ fans to pay tribute to these Hall of Famers.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME RING OF EXCELLENCE

The spectacular Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It is much more than a beautiful piece of jewelry, however. Intricate details on the ring reflect the special significance of enshrinement.