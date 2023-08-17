Joe Thomas to get HOF Ring at Home Game in October
The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Kay® Jewelers, the Official Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence, will honor the Class of 2023 with ceremonies in their home stadiums throughout the 2023 National Football League season.
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas will get to excite the fans with an appearance on October 1st to receive his ring. That will occur during half time of the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. This is the schedule for the entire 2023 class of Enshrinees:
- Sunday, Sept. 10 – Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers: DON CORYELL
- Monday, Sept. 25 – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RONDÉ BARBER
- Sunday, Oct. 1 – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns: JOE THOMAS
- Sunday, Oct. 1 – Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets: JOE KLECKO
- Sunday, Oct. 15 – Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: ZACH THOMAS
- Sunday, Nov. 5 – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: KEN RILEY
- Monday, Nov. 6 – Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: DARRELLE REVIS
- Thursday, Nov. 30 – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys: CHUCK HOWLEY & DeMARCUS WARE
The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols, along with the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket created by Haggar and the Bronzed Bust, that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
All three representations of membership in sports’ most exclusive club will be displayed during special presentations for the teams’ fans to pay tribute to these Hall of Famers.
ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME RING OF EXCELLENCE
The spectacular Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is set in 14K gold with a total diamond weight of 1.75 carats. It is much more than a beautiful piece of jewelry, however. Intricate details on the ring reflect the special significance of enshrinement.
- The outer diamonds create a “stadium” effect surrounding the football-shaped diamond center.
- The vibrant blue gemstone was selected both for appearance and meaning, as blue is often associated with confidence, power and integrity – all traits of these incredible, legendary football icons.
- Each Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is customized to reflect the Enshrinee’s unique career. A likeness of his Bronzed Bust, along with his position and years in the NFL, appear on one side, while his last name, the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and year of enshrinement are included on the other.
- Additionally, a special arbormark (or engraving) appears on the inside of the ring which is the Enshrinee’s number among the 371 members of the Hall of Fame.