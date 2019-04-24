Celebrate Stark County’s Latino Culture on May 4th with the Latino Business League

Alfredo Carranza, Latino Business League was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about his organization’s upcoming Cinco De Mayo celebration.

The Latino Business League is hosting the event for people to have the opportunity to know the products and services offered by our associated members. You will find information about insurances, educations, job opportunities, and Latino Business.

The event will be held on May 4th at 4:30pm at the community Campus at Goodwill, 408 9th St. SW in Canton.

Alfredo “Al” Carranza, president of the Latino Business League. He’s excited about the opportunities for Lantinos to integrate into Canton.

Carranza emigrated to the United States from Peru in the 1990s.

