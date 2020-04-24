      Breaking News
Friday Update: DeWine Delivers Good News on Expanded Testing in Ohio

Lunch Time: Massillon or McKinley

Jon Bozeka
Apr 24, 2020 @ 4:13pm

Who did the guys pick? Noah battled for Massillon, Jon spoke on behalf of McKinley.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon