Jon Bozeka
Lunch Time
Noah Hiles
Videos
Lunch Time: The World of Romance
Noah Hiles
Feb 12, 2020 @ 1:56pm
On today’s episode of “Lunch Time” Jon Bozeka and Noah Hiles discuss their dating lives. With Jon’s wedding just months away and Noah being a new bachelor, both have a few questions on how the other half lives. Enjoy!
https://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Lunch-Time-Episode-12-The-World-of-Romance.mp3
