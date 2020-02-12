      Weather Alert

Lunch Time: The World of Romance

Noah Hiles
Feb 12, 2020 @ 1:56pm
On today’s episode of “Lunch Time” Jon Bozeka and Noah Hiles discuss their dating lives. With Jon’s wedding just months away and Noah being a new bachelor, both have a few questions on how the other half lives. Enjoy!
