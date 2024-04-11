O.J. Simpson, Football Star Acquitted of Murder, Dies at 76

The Pro Football Hall of Famer who was ultimately acquitted of the brutal murders of his ex-wife and her friend has died. The family of O.J. Simpson issued a statement today: On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,”. Simpson had been in hospice battling cancer. He was 76.

Much of what he did on the football field (noted below) was forgotten because of the things that happened off the field. He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

O.J. Simpson, a two-time unanimous All-American from the University of Southern California and the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner, was one of history’s most heralded rookies when the Buffalo Bills selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL/AFL common draft.

Ending his pro career with 11,236 rushing yards, 2,142 receiving yards and 990 kick return yards, Simpson totaled 14,368 all-purpose yards in 135 games. He scored 76 total touchdowns (61 rushing, 14 receiving and one via kick return). By the end of his career, Simpson had made six Pro Bowls (1969, 1972-76) and was a first-team All-Pro selection five times (1972-76). He was named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 1970s, the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 100 All-Time Team.