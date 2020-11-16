      Weather Alert

OHSAA Football State Championships – where to listen and watch

Pam Cook
Nov 16, 2020 @ 7:00am

The state finals kicked off last Friday night when Cincinnati St. Xavier defeated Pickerington Central, 44-3, in the Division I championship game.

The Massillon Tigers will go after a Division II State Championship against Akron Hoban on Friday night at 7:00pm.  Listen LIVE on 1480 WHBC, Mix 94.1, www.whbc.com and www.mix941.com

Championship Games Live on TVSpectrum News 1

Spectrum News 1 will televise the football state championship game live, with streaming available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum. Streaming is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers.

Tickets

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games. For the football state championship games, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets.

Football State Championship Games

All games at Fortress Obetz in Columbus

Division VII

Friday, November 20, 2 p.m. – New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, November 20, 7 p.m. – Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

Division V

Saturday, November 21, 2 p.m. – Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, November 21, 7 p.m. – Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, November 21, noon – Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)

Division VI

Sunday, November 22, 5 p.m. – New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)

