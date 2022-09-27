OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 27, 2022 (Entering Week 7)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 15.8325, 2. Cleveland Heights (6-0) 11.9167, 3. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-1) 11.0412, 4. Wadsworth (4-2) 10.95, 5. Medina (5-1) 10.0333, 6. Mentor (3-2) 9.6523, 7. Jackson (3-3) 9.0167, 8. McKinley (2-4) 6.1919, 9. Berea-Midpark (3-3) 5.8333, 10. Cle. John Marshall (4-2) 5.5202, 11. GlenOak (2-4) 4.4, 12. Strongsville (2-4) 3.8, 13. Elyria (2-4) 3.65, 14. Brunswick (2-4) 2.6894, 15. Lorain (1-5) 1.9333, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-5) 1.6, 17. Euclid (0-6) 0

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Jerome (6-0) 19.2667, 2. Centerville (5-1) 16.7667, 3. Springfield (4-1) 11.5854, 4. Delaware Hayes (5-1) 11.5667, 5. Perrysburg (5-1) 11.1333, 6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-2) 10.55, 7. Kettering Fairmont (4-2) 10.3639, 8. Clayton Northmont (4-2) 10.0333, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 9.1818, 10. Dublin Coffman (4-2) 8.65, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-3) 8.2, 12. Marysville (4-2) 8.1833, 13. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-4) 7.8667, 14. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 6.9833, 15. Miamisburg (3-3) 6.1, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-3) 5.9833, 17. Findlay (2-4) 5.8667, 18. Beavercreek (2-4) 3.3157

Region 3 – 1. Gahanna Lincoln (5-1) 13.7167, 2. New Albany (5-1) 13.2803, 3. Grove City (4-2) 11.7, 4. Upper Arlington (5-1) 11.0833, 5. Thomas Worthington (4-2) 9.4369, 6. Hilliard Bradley (3-3) 9.0, 7. Pickerington North (4-2) 8.6944, 8. Pickerington Central (3-3) 8.3, 9. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 8.2167, 10. Hilliard Davidson (3-3) 8.1667, 11. Westerville North (3-3) 7.55, 12. Westerville Central (2-4) 6.5167, 13. Grove City Central Crossing (3-3) 5.9293, 14. Groveport-Madison (3-3) 5.5667, 15. Galloway Westland (2-4) 3.6667, 16. Newark (2-4) 2.6, 17. Lancaster (0-6) 0, 17. Reynoldsburg (0-6) 0

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-0) 18.7687, 2. Cin. Elder (5-1) 17.5051, 3. West Chester Lakota West (6-0) 14.85, 4. Springboro (5-1) 14.8333, 5. Cin. Princeton (5-1) 14.3833, 6. Milford (5-1) 13.2833, 7. Fairfield (5-1) 11.8167, 7. Mason (5-1) 11.8167, 9. Cin. Western Hills (4-2) 8.35, 10. Cin. St. Xavier (2-4) 6.1061, 11. Hamilton (2-4) 5.2667, 12. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-4) 4.7167, 13. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-3) 4.2333, 14. Cin. Colerain (2-4) 3.4293, 15. Middletown (2-4) 3.3833, 16. Lebanon (2-4) 3.15, 17. Cin. Oak Hills (2-4) 2.0833, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-6) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-6) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-0) 17.7252, 2. Painesville Riverside (5-1) 15.7626, 3. Hudson (6-0) 12.7667, 4. Austintown-Fitch (5-1) 12.1888, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (5-1) 12.1, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-1) 9.6667, 7. Garfield Hts. (5-1) 9.0167, 8. Maple Hts. (4-2) 8.3283, 9. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (4-2) 7.3229, 10. Solon (4-2) 7.1259, 11. Mayfield (3-3) 6.8167, 11. Willoughby South (4-2) 6.8167, 13. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-2) 6.7833, 14. Cle. John Hay (5-1) 6.3542, 15. Barberton (3-3) 5.8965, 16. Boardman (4-2) 5.4167, 17. Cle. Rhodes (2-4) 3.0391, 18. Lyndhurst Brush (2-4) 2.45, 19. Twinsburg (1-5) 2.1167, 20. Shaker Hts. (1-5) 2.0667

Region 6 – 1. Medina Highland (6-0) 16.15, 2. Avon (5-1) 15.8561, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-0) 13.6, 4. Fremont Ross (5-1) 12.9833, 5. Avon Lake (5-1) 11.716, 6. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 11.0833, 7. North Ridgeville (4-2) 10.65, 8. Tol. Central Cath. (5-1) 10.4333, 9. Oregon Clay (5-1) 9.5167, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-2) 8.8833, 11. North Olmsted (4-2) 8.8667, 12. North Royalton (3-3) 6.35, 13. Sylvania Southview (4-2) 6.3167, 14. Parma Normandy (4-2) 5.8833, 15. Ashland (4-2) 5.85, 16. Lakewood (2-4) 4.5606, 17. Westlake (3-3) 3.9833, 18. Sylvania Northview (3-3) 3.5167, 19. Grafton Midview (2-4) 3.0667, 20. Holland Springfield (1-5) 2.75

Region 7 – 1. Lake (6-0) 15.9667, 2. Massillon (5-1) 15.0333, 3. Westerville South (5-1) 13.65, 4. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-1) 11.9217, 5. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-1) 10.3586, 6. Dover (4-2) 9.0379, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2364, 8. Green (3-3) 8.0333, 9. Hoover (4-2) 7.7833, 10. Canal Winchester (4-2) 7.2667, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-3) 7.2333, 12. Worthington Kilbourne (2-4) 7.05, 13. Perry (4-2) 6.9318, 14. Ashville Teays Valley (3-3) 5.5126, 15. Cols. St. Charles (3-3) 5.3106, 16. Wooster (3-3) 5.2833, 17. Cols. Northland (2-3) 4.9705, 18. Cols. Independence (3-2) 4.6218, 19. Cols. Briggs (3-2) 4.5069, 20. Dublin Scioto (1-5) 2.2

Region 8 – 1. Xenia (6-0) 16.1667, 2. Kings Mills Kings (6-0) 12.5333, 3. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 12.5167, 4. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 12.0833, 5. Piqua (5-1) 9.2601, 6. Troy (4-2) 7.1162, 7. Cin. Withrow (3-3) 6.0333, 8. Cin. Northwest (3-3) 5.95, 9. Cin. Anderson (3-3) 5.6667, 10. Sidney (2-4) 4.1333, 11. Hamilton Ross (2-4) 3.85, 12. Morrow Little Miami (2-4) 3.5167, 13. Loveland (2-4) 3.3667, 14. Lima Senior (3-3) 3.25, 15. Harrison (1-5) 3.0333, 16. Riverside Stebbins (2-3) 2.8111, 17. Cin. LaSalle (1-4) 2.7444, 18. Oxford Talawanda (1-5) 1.65, 19. Fairborn (1-5) 1.4667, 20. Cin. Aiken (1-4) 1.0977, 20. Day. Belmont (1-4) 1.0977

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (5-1) 14.4271, 2. Chardon (5-1) 14.4167, 3. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-1) 12.7833, 4. Youngstown Chaney (5-1) 12.2667, 5. Youngstown Ursuline (5-1) 11.7096, 6. Hunting Valley University School (5-1) 10.5901, 7. Alliance (5-1) 9.6667, 8. Aurora (5-1) 9.6167, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 9.1222, 10. Tallmadge (4-2) 8.6167, 11. New Philadelphia (3-3) 8.2167, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (5-1) 7.3737, 13. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 7.15, 14. Geneva (4-2) 7.1, 15. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-1) 6.9479, 16. Akron East (3-3) 6.45, 17. Painesville Harvey (4-2) 5.5333, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-4) 4.7121, 19. Madison (2-4) 3.8667, 20. Bedford (2-4) 3.4667

Region 10 – 1. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 12.0167, 2. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 10.6833, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (5-1) 9.7167, 4. Mansfield Senior (4-2) 9.0, 5. Clyde (4-2) 8.8838, 6. Norton (4-2) 8.2167, 7. Defiance (4-2) 7.55, 8. Tol. Scott (4-2) 7.4286, 9. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-1) 7.1, 10. Bay Village Bay (3-3) 6.3167, 11. Oberlin Firelands (5-1) 6.1833, 12. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-2) 5.8889, 13. Ontario (3-3) 5.0667, 14. Rocky River (2-4) 4.7667, 15. Parma Padua Franciscan (2-4) 4.1742, 16. Lexington (2-4) 4.15, 17. Cle. Lincoln West (3-2) 3.6395, 18. Sandusky (2-4) 3.1944, 19. Bowling Green (2-4) 2.75, 20. Copley (2-4) 2.6, 20. Richfield Revere (2-4) 2.6

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-1) 14.1667, 2. Chillicothe (5-1) 12.0833, 3. Thornville Sheridan (5-1) 11.7667, 4. Washington C.H. Washington (5-1) 10.6641, 5. Jackson (4-2) 10.5333, 6. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-1) 10.5153, 7. Granville (5-1) 10.3833, 8. London (4-2) 9.9823, 9. Bellefontaine (5-1) 9.95, 10. Cols. South (5-0) 9.786, 11. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 9.7, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-2) 7.1833, 13. Cols. Hamilton Township (3-2) 6.1222, 14. Zanesville (3-3) 5.3667, 15. Circleville (4-2) 5.2833, 16. Whitehall-Yearling (4-2) 5.0859, 17. Cols. Beechcroft (3-2) 4.7793, 18. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-2) 4.1977, 19. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-4) 3.9833, 20. Marietta (2-4) 2.4003

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0) 15.3667, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (5-1) 14.5333, 3. Bellbrook (5-1) 12.4, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-1) 11.4672, 5. New Richmond (5-1) 10.6667, 6. Wapakoneta (5-1) 10.3167, 7. Cin. Hughes (4-1) 9.2448, 8. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-3) 6.9888, 9. Monroe (4-2) 6.6167, 10. Celina (4-2) 6.4, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-3) 5.8, 12. Cin. Woodward (4-2) 5.6727, 13. Hillsboro (3-3) 5.3667, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-3) 4.8167, 15. Vandalia Butler (3-3) 4.5833, 16. Elida (4-2) 4.5667, 17. Trotwood-Madison (2-4) 4.4354, 18. Wilmington (3-3) 4.2323, 19. Day. Carroll (3-3) 3.9, 20. Franklin (2-4) 2.9667

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Girard (5-1) 10.9848, 2. Jefferson Area (5-1) 10.9833, 3. Beloit West Branch (5-1) 10.4116, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (4-2) 8.8, 5. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 8.0833, 6. Northwest (4-2) 7.6, 7. Salem (4-2) 7.3409, 8. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-2) 6.3167, 9. Canton South (4-2) 6.2833, 10. Poland Seminary (3-3) 5.9833, 11. Akron Coventry (4-2) 5.6667, 12. Mogadore Field (3-3) 5.3131, 13. Streetsboro (3-3) 5.0833, 14. Hubbard (4-2) 4.5631, 15. Ravenna (2-4) 3.4833, 16. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-4) 3.0901, 17. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-3) 3.05, 18. Akron Buchtel (2-4) 2.9268, 19. Struthers (2-4) 2.6833, 20. Niles McKinley (2-4) 2.6333

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (6-0) 16.3411, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (6-0) 13.2167, 3. Sandusky Perkins (5-1) 13.1566, 4. Van Wert (5-1) 12.4, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-1) 11.5333, 6. Elyria Cath. (5-1) 10.5758, 7. Bellevue (5-1) 10.55, 8. St. Marys Memorial (4-2) 8.65, 9. Caledonia River Valley (4-2) 6.0667, 10. Galion (3-3) 5.6167, 11. Wauseon (4-2) 5.3167, 12. Shelby (4-2) 5.1833, 13. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3) 4.0464, 14. Bryan (3-3) 3.9, 15. Napoleon (2-4) 3.6667, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-4) 3.2333, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-4) 2.2167, 18. Rossford (2-4) 2.1333, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-4) 1.75, 20. Kenton (1-5) 0.8333

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (6-0) 13.8333, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-0) 10.7601, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (5-1) 10.596, 4. Cols. East (5-0) 9.7442, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-2) 9.5119, 6. St. Clairsville (4-2) 9.4871, 7. New Lexington (5-1) 9.3333, 8. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-2) 8.5149, 9. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 6.8833, 10. Carrollton (5-1) 6.5833, 11. McConnelsville Morgan (4-2) 6.45, 12. McArthur Vinton County (4-2) 6.0833, 13. Cambridge (4-2) 4.6833, 14. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 4.3833, 15. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (2-3) 4.3115, 16. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-4) 4.2667, 17. Warsaw River View (3-3) 4.1333, 18. KIPP Columbus (3-3) 3.6143, 19. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-4) 3.0333, 20. Zanesville Maysville (3-3) 2.65

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 11.4798, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (6-0) 10.35, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-1) 10.1833, 4. Springfield Shawnee (5-1) 8.45, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-2) 7.8667, 6. Urbana (4-2) 7.6768, 7. Cin. Taft (4-2) 7.15, 8. Reading (4-2) 6.6869, 9. Greenfield McClain (4-2) 6.45, 10. Eaton (4-2) 6.3167, 11. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5.1444, 12. St. Paris Graham Local (2-4) 4.9333, 13. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-3) 4.6833, 14. Cleves Taylor (3-3) 4.35, 15. Bethel-Tate (3-3) 3.8167, 16. Waverly (2-4) 3.3157, 17. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-4) 3.2667, 18. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2-4) 3.1167, 19. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-4) 2.4571, 20. Tipp City Bethel (2-4) 2.4116

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (6-0) 14.3667, 2. Perry (5-1) 13.2667, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 11.7833, 4. Creston Norwayne (4-2) 9.6167, 5. Richmond Edison (6-0) 9.1364, 6. Fairless (5-1) 8.9833, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (5-1) 7.65, 8. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-1) 7.4833, 9. Conneaut (5-1) 6.7146, 10. Wooster Triway (3-3) 6.2167, 11. Smithville (5-1) 5.9333, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-2) 5.8384, 13. Burton Berkshire (4-2) 5.5278, 14. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 5.1768, 15. Warren Champion (3-3) 4.6, 16. Cortland Lakeview (3-3) 3.6136, 17. Chagrin Falls (3-3) 3.1833, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-4) 2.3833, 19. Mantua Crestwood (2-4) 2.0884, 20. Orrville (2-4) 1.5833, 20. Sandy Valley (2-4) 1.5833

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (6-0) 13.7167, 2. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-0) 10.6333, 3. Coldwater (6-0) 10.2, 4. Huron (5-1) 9.2833, 5. Archbold (5-1) 8.9167, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 8.5, 7. Milan Edison (4-2) 8.35, 8. Richwood North Union (5-1) 8.2833, 9. Delta (4-2) 7.15, 10. Marengo Highland (4-2) 6.9667, 11. Fredericktown (4-2) 6.8833, 12. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 6.55, 13. Willard (4-2) 6.15, 14. Genoa Area (3-3) 6.0167, 15. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-2) 5.8838, 16. Oak Harbor (5-1) 5.3763, 17. Tontogany Otsego (4-2) 5.0167, 18. Bluffton (4-2) 4.8, 19. Port Clinton (3-3) 3.7, 20. Northwood (3-3) 3.1

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (6-0) 14.3106, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-0) 12.1014, 3. Belmont Union Local (5-0) 12.0843, 4. Barnesville (6-0) 9.2167, 5. Portsmouth West (5-1) 8.3833, 6. Wheelersburg (4-2) 7.8167, 7. Centerburg (5-1) 7.4333, 8. Portsmouth (3-3) 6.8469, 9. Proctorville Fairland (4-2) 6.8333, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-2) 5.8914, 11. McDermott Northwest (4-2) 5.3833, 12. Minford (4-2) 5.3667, 13. Heath (3-3) 5.1768, 14. Utica (2-4) 4.1344, 15. South Point (2-4) 4.1, 16. Albany Alexander (4-2) 3.3535, 17. Bidwell River Valley (2-4) 2.7833, 18. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-4) 2.7416, 19. Piketon (2-4) 2.5833, 20. Chesapeake (2-4) 2.2273

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-0) 11.9, 2. Cin. Madeira (6-0) 11.0667, 3. Springfield Northeastern (6-0) 11.0333, 4. Germantown Valley View (5-1) 10.75, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (6-0) 10.55, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (5-1) 9.5833, 7. Brookville (5-1) 8.75, 8. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-2) 7.1979, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-1) 6.4778, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 5.8759, 11. Waynesville (3-3) 5.7833, 12. Blanchester (4-2) 5.4, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-2) 3.8654, 14. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-4) 3.5556, 15. Cin. Mariemont (3-3) 3.5333, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-3) 3.2491, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 2.5023, 18. Carlisle (2-4) 2.1742, 19. Norwood (1-5) 1.8833, 20. Williamsport Westfall (2-4) 1.7333

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (6-0) 13.5667, 2. Mogadore (5-0) 11.3667, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.7556, 4. Youngstown Valley Christian (6-0) 7.9, 5. Rootstown (5-1) 7.8333, 6. Central Catholic (3-3) 7.7667, 7. Dalton (4-2) 7.7, 8. Mineral Ridge (5-1) 5.9833, 9. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 5.7364, 10. Brookfield (5-1) 5.699, 11. Hanoverton United (5-1) 5.4394, 12. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-1) 4.2833, 13. Brooklyn (3-3) 3.4667, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (2-4) 3.0667, 15. Tuslaw (3-3) 3.05, 16. Middlefield Cardinal (2-4) 2.6167, 17. Garfield Hts. Trinity (2-4) 2.4773, 18. Independence (1-5) 2.4473, 19. Atwater Waterloo (3-3) 2.2, 20. Newton Falls (2-4) 2.1

Region 22 – 1. Carey (6-0) 11.7167, 2. Ashland Crestview (6-0) 9.9167, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0) 9.1167, 4. West Salem Northwestern (5-1) 8.3, 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1) 8.1333, 6. Columbus Grove (4-2) 7.8167, 7. Castalia Margaretta (5-1) 7.4833, 8. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 7.2399, 9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-2) 6.35, 10. Attica Seneca East (4-2) 6.05, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-2) 4.75, 12. Collins Western Reserve (3-3) 4.6667, 13. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-2) 4.5667, 14. Ashland Mapleton (3-3) 3.55, 15. Sullivan Black River (2-4) 2.6833, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-4) 2.2167, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-4) 2.1, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (1-5) 1.0167, 19. Bucyrus (1-5) 0.9833, 20. Van Buren (1-5) 0.9333, 20. Elmore Woodmore (1-5) 0.9333

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (5-1) 9.6237, 2. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 9.0833, 3. Sarahsville Shenandoah (5-1) 7.3737, 4. Nelsonville-York (5-1) 7.0527, 5. Bellaire (3-3) 6.4035, 6. Mount Gilead (4-2) 5.6833, 7. Malvern (5-1) 5.6167, 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.5, 9. Ironton Rock Hill (3-3) 5.45, 10. Galion Northmor (4-2) 5.2333, 10. Newcomerstown (4-2) 5.2333, 12. West Jefferson (3-3) 5.1313, 13. Grove City Christian (4-2) 4.5782, 14. Loudonville (2-4) 3.4833, 15. Worthington Christian (3-3) 2.8833, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-4) 2.2727, 17. Howard East Knox (2-4) 1.7667, 18. Martins Ferry (2-4) 1.6259, 19. Marion Elgin (2-4) 1.6, 20. Lore City Buckeye Trail (1-5) 1.3333, 20. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (1-5) 1.3333

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 14.4167, 2. Williamsburg (5-1) 8.3838, 3. Versailles (4-2) 7.95, 4. Harrod Allen East (5-1) 7.6167, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-2) 7.3667, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (5-1) 6.9899, 7. New Paris National Trail (5-1) 6.6818, 8. Cin. Country Day (4-1) 6.65, 9. West Liberty-Salem (4-2) 6.3182, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (3-3) 4.3833, 11. Lucasville Valley (3-3) 3.8333, 12. Rockford Parkway (2-4) 3.0667, 13. Cin. Deer Park (2-4) 2.7803, 14. North Lewisburg Triad (2-4) 2.697, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-3) 2.4333, 16. Frankfort Adena (2-4) 2.4, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-4) 2.3611, 18. Arcanum (2-4) 1.9667, 19. Anna (2-4) 1.7333, 20. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-4) 1.5707

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-1) 11.5253, 2. Lowellville (6-0) 9.0833, 3. Danville (5-1) 8.9167, 4. Salineville Southern (6-0) 7.9091, 5. Norwalk St. Paul (4-2) 7.0167, 6. Toronto (4-2) 6.0, 7. Vienna Mathews (5-1) 5.2126, 8. Jeromesville Hillsdale (3-3) 5.05, 9. Lucas (3-3) 4.7449, 10. Greenwich South Central (3-3) 4.2, 11. New Middletown Springfield (2-4) 4.0, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (3-3) 3.9545, 13. New Washington Buckeye Central (3-3) 3.15, 14. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-4) 2.7096, 15. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-4) 2.6786, 16. Wellsville (3-3) 2.6167, 17. Windham (2-3) 2.3444, 18. Plymouth (3-3) 2.3167, 19. East Canton (2-4) 2.2833, 20. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-4) 2.2167

Region 26 – 1. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-0) 8.2833, 2. McComb (5-1) 8.2333, 3. Defiance Ayersville (5-1) 8.05, 4. Antwerp (6-0) 7.7333, 5. Gibsonburg (5-1) 7.45, 6. Arlington (6-0) 6.7, 7. Edgerton (5-1) 6.4833, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (4-2) 5.55, 9. Lima Central Cath. (3-3) 5.0667, 10. Pioneer North Central (4-2) 4.6212, 11. Sycamore Mohawk (3-3) 4.3333, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 4.2167, 13. Edon (3-3) 3.9, 14. Convoy Crestview (3-3) 3.45, 15. Tiffin Calvert (3-3) 3.35, 16. Delphos Jefferson (3-3) 3.3, 17. Delphos St. John’s (2-4) 3.1, 18. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-2) 3.0333, 19. Leipsic (3-3) 2.75, 20. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-3) 2.45

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (3-1) 8.9375, 2. Franklin Furnace Green (6-0) 6.3788, 3. Hannibal River (5-1) 6.346, 4. Caldwell (6-0) 5.4848, 5. Reedsville Eastern (4-2) 5.1263, 6. Waterford (3-3) 4.0782, 7. Bridgeport (3-3) 3.9896, 8. Crown City South Gallia (4-2) 3.86, 9. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-4) 2.65, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-4) 2.3292, 11. New Matamoras Frontier (2-4) 2.2381, 12. Racine Southern (2-4) 1.5238, 13. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-4) 1.5202, 14. Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-4) 1.5167, 15. Beallsville (2-4) 1.1667, 16. Shadyside (1-5) 0.75, 17. Woodsfield Monroe Central (1-5) 0.6667, 18. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (1-5) 0.5833, 18. Corning Miller (1-5) 0.5833, 20. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-6) 0, 20. Manchester (0-5) 0, 20. Millersport (0-5) 0

Region 28 – 1. Springfield Cath. Central (6-0) 8.2833, 2. Ansonia (5-1) 7.8833, 3. New Bremen (5-1) 7.3333, 4. Mechanicsburg (5-1) 6.8005, 5. Fort Loramie (4-2) 6.5255, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 6.0303, 7. Minster (4-2) 5.6667, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (3-3) 5.1167, 9. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-3) 4.75, 10. Fort Recovery (2-4) 4.1667, 11. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-3) 3.8854, 12. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-3) 2.75, 13. Cedarville (2-3) 2.7444, 14. Lockland (1-4) 2.0068, 15. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-4) 1.3333, 16. St. Henry (1-5) 1.0202, 16. Troy Christian (1-5) 1.0202, 18. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (1-4) 0.7, 19. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-5) 0.6667, 19. Lewisburg Tri-County North (1-5) 0.6667