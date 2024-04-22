Perry Local Schools Wrestling Program Wins BIG

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OH — Perry High School’s wrestling program is celebrating Coach Brent McBurney, as he receives recognition of his outstanding leadership

through being honored with the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year in Division I, in addition to Coach of the Year across all divisions in Ohio.

Additionally, the entire Perry wrestling team coaching staff has been selected as the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Assistant Staff of the Year for Ohio.

Such recognition highlights both Coach McBurney’s and the Perry wrestling staff’s exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to nurturing excellence within the high school’s wrestling program.

“Any and all postseason accolades are always a testament to and reflection of the collective efforts of our entire coaching staff and outstanding student-athletes,” said Coach Brent McBurney. “I am incredibly proud of each and every member of the Perry wrestling family for their hard work and dedication.”

The strategic guidance and mentorship of each leader within the wrestling program have not only propelled the team to success on the mat, but have also instilled invaluable lessons of discipline and perseverance – all of which are being recognized and celebrated through these awards.

“Both Coach McBurney and the entire coaching staff’s recognition is such an honor for them, as well as the entire program,” said Athletic Director Kevin Yoder. “Coach McBurney’s leadership and the commitment of our coaching staff exemplify the values of integrity and pride that we strive to instill in all of our students. We extend our sincere congratulations to Coach McBurney and the entire coaching staff for this well-deserved recognition.”