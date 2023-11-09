Saturday is Veteran’s Day – What’s Happening on Friday and Saturday?

Veterans Day is this Saturday, November 11th. However, all city, state and Federal Governmental Offices are closed on Friday. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says in Canton we celebrate Veterans Day every year with a ceremony at Westbrook Veterans Memorial Park, sponsored by The Greater Canton Veterans Service Commission.

The Commission has selected a veteran of the Year : William Theiss. He is a 1964 graduate of Glenwood High School, he attended OCS and served 4 years in the Army, 1966-1970, including 2 tours in Vietnam. Theiss earned numerous commendations and left service with rank of Captain.

Bill has served in numerous volunteer capacities in our community helping our veterans. Bernabei says it will be his honor to give Bill a Proclamation honoring him this Saturday and to thank Bill for his military service and his service to our local veterans!

We thank ALL veterans for their service.

***One other note: there will be NO mail delivery on Saturday. Mail WILL be delivered on Friday.