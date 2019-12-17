Senator Portman Speaks on Passing USMCA
Today, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) spoke to Gary Rivers on WHBC highlighting the economic benefits of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Trade Agreement, which, he says will strengthen our economy and support American workers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Portman has actively called for Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to bring USMCA to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and he released a statement earlier this week after a deal was reached to bring USMCA to a vote in the House.
