Service Dog gets a Statue
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A program that trains and places service dogs with disabled military veterans has commissioned a statue of President George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully for the Bush presidential library. America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue to be placed in the east wing of the Bush library at Texas A&M University. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
- He warmed hearts when cameras captured him laying in front of President George H.W. Bush’s casket.
- His service dog, Sully, will now be remembered with a life-size bronze statue by renowned sculptor Susan Bahary.
- As they say, ‘every dog has his day.’ So, yes, Sully was on hand Tuesday on the campus of America’s VetDogs on Long Island, New York, just ahead of Veterans Day.
- The organization shared images from the unveiling on their Facebook page.