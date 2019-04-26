Something New for Amazon Prime Members

In this April 12, 2018 photo, A Prime Wardrobe box is displayed in New York. Amazon hopes to turn your home into a fitting room, after shipping you a box of fashions to try on before paying. It sounds a lot like Stitch Fix, Trunk Club or other services that send clothing in a box. But there are differences: There are no stylists with Prime Wardrobe, so you’ll have to pick out your own shirts or skirts. It’s not a subscription, so there’s no monthly commitment or additional fees, although you need to be a Prime member. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Amazon Is Giving One Day Shipping To Prime Members – Amazon says it’s replacing free two-day shipping with free one-day shipping for its Prime members.

Amazon’s chief financial officer made the announcement during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. No date was announced for the launch because it will take a lot for prepping and getting drivers and the distribution centers set for the change.

Amazon plans to spend 800-million dollars in the next quarter to make the transition, to improve warehouses and delivery. Because of the large investment, the retailer predicts its earnings will drop below expectations next quarter. Prime members already get one-day shipping for certain products. Amazon says it will make it the rule and not the exception.

Source: Market Watch