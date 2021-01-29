      Weather Alert

The virus is mutating more and more each day, should we be worried?

Jon Bozeka
Jan 29, 2021 @ 12:26pm
Healthcare workers process people waiting in line at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Houston. Texas is rushing thousands of additional medical staff to overworked hospitals as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jon spoke with Dr. Joel Duff, a Professor of Biology at the University of Akron. Is Dr. Duff worried that we could be headed down a dark path again?

