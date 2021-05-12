      Weather Alert

Things the Pandemic has Changed Forever – Will you EVER go back?

Pam Cook
May 12, 2021 @ 7:32am
1. Sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room when you’re sick.

2. Dragging yourself to work when you’re sick.

3. Shopping for groceries in person.

4. Eating at buffets.

5. Snow days.

6. Boundaries between work or school and home.

7. Commuting every single day.

8. Quote, “The blissful ignorance of sticking my fingers in a random bowling ball, then proceeding to eat food without a care in the world.”

