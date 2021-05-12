Things the Pandemic has Changed Forever – Will you EVER go back?
Doctor shake hand as hello with patient in office closeup
1. Sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room when you’re sick.
2. Dragging yourself to work when you’re sick.
3. Shopping for groceries in person.
4. Eating at buffets.
5. Snow days.
6. Boundaries between work or school and home.
7. Commuting every single day.
8. Quote, “The blissful ignorance of sticking my fingers in a random bowling ball, then proceeding to eat food without a care in the world.”