WATCH: Election Results/Discussion on YouTube & Facebook LINKS HERE

Tonight we’ll have live results for you on air on 1480 WHBC with Jim Michaels at the top and bottom of every hour starting at 8:00pm.

Also, live results and discussion on the WHBC Facebook page and the 1480 WHBC Youtube channel. Click the link below to watch Pam Cook and Jordan Miller starting at 8:00pm for results, interviews and discussion! And, be sure to tune in to Canton’s Morning News Wednesday morning for all the details.

WHBC YouTube Election Coverage

WHBC Facebook Election Coverage