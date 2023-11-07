News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

WATCH: Election Results/Discussion on YouTube & Facebook LINKS HERE

By Pam Cook
November 7, 2023 10:57AM EST
Tonight we’ll have live results for you on air on 1480 WHBC with Jim Michaels at the top and bottom of every hour starting at 8:00pm.

Also, live results and discussion on the WHBC Facebook page and the 1480 WHBC Youtube channel.  Click the link below to watch Pam Cook and Jordan Miller starting at 8:00pm for results, interviews and discussion!  And, be sure to tune in to Canton’s Morning News Wednesday morning for all the details.

WHBC YouTube Election Coverage

WHBC Facebook Election Coverage

 

