What Makes our Backs Hurt?

Doctor checking spine of a young man within the annual medical examination

A new survey found 4 in 5 adults have had an issue with their back or neck at some point in their life. And about 1 in 6 of us have had pain for over a decade. Here are the ten most common things that make our back hurt . . .

1. Lifting something heavy, or moving a bunch of stuff.

2. Too much sitting.

3. Bending over.

4. Standing or walking for too long.

5. A bad mattress.

6. Carrying groceries.

7. A bad chair at work.

8. Driving.

9. Walking up or down the stairs.

10. Doing laundry. The survey also found the top ways we seriously injure our backs are in car accidents, falls, and by lifting stuff.