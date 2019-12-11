What visitors are judging you for over the Holidays

The holidays are so stressful. Do we really need to add more pressure? A study looked at the top things guests JUDGE us for when they come visit. So make sure that star on your tree is straight . . . because #1 is bad DECORATIONS.
Here are the top ten things guests will notice and judge you for this month . . .
1. Decorations that don’t look perfect.
2. The temperature in your home.
3. How clean or cluttered it is.
4. A broken or loose toilet seat.
5. Your table setting if you host dinner.
6. The size of your Christmas tree.
7. How clean your bathroom is.
8. A lack of food and snacks.
9. Whether or not there’s a wreath on the door, and now nice it looks.
10. No lock on your bathroom door.
